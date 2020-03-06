[BC-MCT-BUSINESS-BJT]

Called the Celestiq, the big Cadillac sedan will be hand-built in small numbers in the Detroit area as GM marshals its resources to get a fleet of revolutionary vehicles on the road by 2025.

The electric vehicle rollout includes three dramatic new Cadillacs, a pair of Buick SUVs, the first two GMC Hummers and four Chevrolets.

1050 by Mark Phelan. MOVED

PHOTOS

^Ford's secret weapon has a passion for batteries and came from NASA<