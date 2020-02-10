[BC-MCT-BUSINESS-BJT]

(TNS)
Business Budget for February 10, 2020
^Travel by plane and you might get 'flight shamed.' This worries airlines<
^TRAVEL-FLIGHT-SHAMING:LA_ The Swedish teenager, who has been vocal about combating climate change, may have played a role in a recent 4% drop in the number of commercial passengers flying in Sweden, where the term "flygskam," or flight shame, has gained popularity. Some U.S. airline executives are now expressing concern that the same guilt could take hold in the U.S., prompting American travelers to think twice before buying an airline ticket. 1400 by Hugo Mart n. MOVED PHOTO ^Who's in charge at Amazon? Moves on secretive S Team signal tech giant's priorities< ^AMAZON-S-TEAM:SE_ Since its early days, the founder and chief executive has worked with a small team of Amazon's senior executives to disseminate his ideas, shape company culture, solve emerging problems and set high-level goals _ an annual process that concludes in the early part of each year. The senior leadership team _ or S Team _ added seven people in 2019 and saw two longtime members depart. That's a significant change and expansion of a group including some of the company's longest-tenured executives, but which Amazon rarely talks about. 1500 by Benjamin Romano. MOVED PHOTO ^New Hampshire primary makes small-town WMUR a big TV player< ^BROADCASTER-NH-PRIMARY:LA_ The candidate spent nearly $6 million to buy time on the station _ including half-hour blocks during which he took phone calls from viewers. The cash deluge led politically minded locals to refer to WMUR's 68,000-square-foot headquarters adjacent to the city's historic Amoskeag Mills as "the house that Steve Forbes built." 1800 by Stephen Battaglio. MOVED PHOTO ^US tries to stop flow of personal data to China with charges against 4< EQUIFAX-HACK-CHINA-1ST-LEDE:BLO _ For the last several years, hackers based in China have allegedly been sucking up vast amounts of personal data of U.S. citizens: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, even fingerprints. On Monday, the U.S. Justice Department took another stab at stopping them. Attorney General William Barr announced that four members of China's People's Liberation Army had engaged in a three-months-long campaign to steal information on about 145 million Americans from Equifax Inc. 1050 by Alyza Sebenius and Chris Strohm in Washington. MOVED PHOTO ^< ^OTHER BUSINESS NEWS< ^Trump tariffs would bury US in 'fake prosciutto and fake Parmesan,' warns one food importer< ^TARIFFS-FAKE-PROSCIUTTO:PH_ "Every dollar the tariffs go up" pushes more U.S. stores and consumers towards "fake prosciutto and fake Parmesan" from other countries as a cheap substitute for la buona cucina, Riccardo Longo, owner of Gran Caff L'Aquila on Chestnut Street in Center City, said last week at a gathering he hosted of competitors and lobbyists who seek to stave off the threatened taxes. 800 by Joseph N. DiStefano. MOVED PHOTO ^Will voters revolt over health care prices?< ^HEALTHCARE-PRICES-VOTERS:DA_ For decades, employers have complained about the rising costs of health care, but ultimately, they've accepted the increases _ and passed along much of the expense to workers. Now, a growing number of Americans who have health insurance are finding it too expensive to use. Many are electing to not fill prescriptions, skip follow-up treatments and not see a doctor when they're sick _ all because of the costs. 900 (with trims) by Mitchell Schnurman. MOVED PHOTO ^Sling TV on top of the world as the service turns five< ^STREAMING-SLINGTV:NY_ At first it flew under the radar. But five years later, Sling TV is a streaming TV powerhouse. 950 by Ebenezer Samuel. MOVED PHOTO ^Norwegian Cruise Line backs down _ a little _ on banning people with Chinese passports< CORONAVIRUS-CRUISESHIPS:LA _ Norwegian Cruise Line backed down a bit from a policy arising from the coronavirus outbreak, saying that crew members who hold a passport from China, Hong Kong or Macao can now board its ships if they have not been to those places in at least 30 days. Travelers, however, are still banned just for having such passports. Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines has a similar policy. 350 by Hugo Martin. (Moved as a national story.) MOVED PHOTO ^DAILY MARKETS GRAPHIC < Find here a daily Wall Street roundup graphic featuring Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq data. The 1-column x 4-inch graphic, Wall Street, will be posted by 6:30 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday. To find the graphic, visit the Graphics section of TribuneNewsService.com. Those with questions regarding the graphic should contact the graphics team at 312-222-4131 or tydavis@tribpub.com. ^COLUMNS< ^Erin Arvedlund: Coronavirus fear? It's already peaked on Wall Street.< ^PFP-ARVEDLUND-COLUMN:PH_ "Fearful investors are driving down long-term rates, such as the 10-year Treasury," said Dev Kantesaria, managing partner of Valley Forge Capital, a $615 million long-only equity hedge fund based in Wayne, Pa. 750 by Erin Arvedlund. MOVED PHOTO ^Consumer Confidential: What if the IRS thinks you owe taxes for money you never earned?< ^CNS-CONFIDENTIAL:LA_ He recently received a 1099 form from insurance giant MetLife for $1,500 worth of dental work he says he never performed. Since MetLife also sent that 1099 to the Internal Revenue Service, this meant Powell was on the hook for taxes on money he never earned. He told me he tried to fix things on his own but was given the runaround by MetLife, which said nothing could be done and he was on his own. 1150 by David Lazarus. MOVED PHOTO ^On Philanthropy: In 2020, philanthropy will be seriously affected by politics, tax law and climate change< ^PFP-ONPHILANTHROPY:MCT_<2020 is likely to be the most-expensive-ever U.S. political campaign year. Billions of dollars will be donated to national, state and local campaigns. It is projected that media spending alone on U.S. presidential and congressional races will approach $10 billion _ with billions more spent elsewhere. 750 by Bruce DeBoskey. MOVED ^Sarah Foster: With age comes fewer raises: Here's why many older Americans aren't seeing higher pay< ^REAL-BANKRATE-RAISES:MCT_ Bankrate's December 2019 Financial Security Poll found that half of American workers didn't get a pay boost over the past 12 months, whether that meant a raise or accepting a new, higher-paying job. Experts say it's suppressing the pace of pay gains overall. 1750 by Sarah Foster. MOVED ^Sarah Foster: The repo market, explained _ and why the Fed keeps pumping hundreds of billions into it< ^REAL-BANKRATE:MCT_ All of this is tied to a clog in the plumbing of a vital marketplace for Wall Street funding and lending: the repurchase agreement, or repo, market. Here, trillions of dollars worth of debt are traded for cash each day by major financial firms, and the activities taking place on this market keep the wheels churning for other various activities on Wall Street. 2650 by Sarah Foster. MOVED PHOTO ^Carla Fried: Near retirement? An income strategy to help you sleep well< ^PFP-RATE-RETIREMENT:GRA_
Step 1: Cover all your essential monthly living costs from steady, reliable sources that will not be impacted by bear markets or recessions. 850 by Carla Fried. MOVED PHOTO ^< These features regularly move on Monday: ^Susan Tompor: Loan refinancing website LendEDU sold rankings to highest bidders, FTC says< ^PFP-TOMPOR-COLUMN:DE_ The site, which was launched in 2014, claims to offer ways to compare the best student loan refinance lenders, the best mortgage lenders, the best picks for personal loans, the best auto loans. The Hoboken, N.J.-based company was pitched as a marketplace for a variety of financial products. Consumers might rightly imagine that top rankings would be based on objective, unbiased measures. But they'd be wrong, according to an administrative complaint released in early February by the Federal Trade Commission. 1050 by Susan Tompor. MOVED PHOTO ^KIDS AND MONEY< ^Kids and Money: Change in FICO formula may ding your score< ^PFP-KIDSANDMONEY:MCT_
It's called FICO Score 10 Suite, an update to the credit scoring algorithms created by Fair Isaac Corp. that are widely used by credit card issuers and other lenders. It is scheduled to be available to financial institutions this summer. FICO scores largely determine whether you get approved for a loan or a line of credit, and if you do, what interest rate you'll be charged. Credit scores are among the most important numbers in your financial life. 600 by Steve Rosen. MOVED ^< (EDITORS: The Steve Rosen column is syndicated through Tribune Content Agency. The column is not a part of your News Service subscription. To use this column, you must purchase the rights to it from Tribune Content Agency. Please call Rick DeChantal at either 800-245-6536, ext. 4544 or at 312-222-4544.) ^RECEIVE TNS BUSINESS BUDGETS BY EMAIL< ^< You can now have the Tribune News Service business budget emailed to you each day. Just send an email request to zfinken@tribpub.com. If you want to add other recipients, or need a user ID and password for our website, please let us know. To unsubscribe from this group and to stop receiving emails from it, send an email to: tns-businessbjt-unsubscribe@tribpub.com. ^TCA VIDEO NETWORK< ^< Tribune News Service distributes video of news, entertainment, business and sports stories. For help with a video, please contact our newsroom at 312-222-4196 or email tcavideo@tribpub.com. ^< Tribune News Service is available on our website, www.TribuneNewsService.com. Subscribers can access 30 days' worth of budgets with clickable links to stories and art; stories searchable by subject and category with links to images; and an easy-to-search archive of more than 1 million items _ stories, photos, graphics, illustrations, paginated pages and caricatures. Subscribers who now receive the News Service via AP DataFeature can also have access to these Internet features. To obtain a user ID and password, please call Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, 1-866-280-5210, Ext. 4544 or e-mail rdechantal@tribpub.com. Some new Web browsers and add-ons to existing Web browsers that are designed to block pop-up advertising may conflict with a la carte purchasing. For more information on this problem and how to prevent it, please visit www.TribuneNewsService.com/guide/use/blockpopups.php. News Service: tcanews@tribpub.com Photo Service: tcaphoto@tribpub.com ___ 2019, Tribune Content Agency
^US tries to stop flow of personal data to China with charges against 4<
EQUIFAX-HACK-CHINA-1ST-LEDE:BLO _ For the last several years, hackers based in China have allegedly been sucking up vast amounts of personal data of U.S. citizens: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, even fingerprints.
On Monday, the U.S. Justice Department took another stab at stopping them.
Attorney General William Barr announced that four members of China's People's Liberation Army had engaged in a three-months-long campaign to steal information on about 145 million Americans from Equifax Inc.
1050 by Alyza Sebenius and Chris Strohm in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Trump tariffs would bury US in 'fake prosciutto and fake Parmesan,' warns one food importer<
^TARIFFS-FAKE-PROSCIUTTO:PH_ "Every dollar the tariffs go up" pushes more U.S. stores and consumers towards "fake prosciutto and fake Parmesan" from other countries as a cheap substitute for la buona cucina, Riccardo Longo, owner of Gran Caff L'Aquila on Chestnut Street in Center City, said last week at a gathering he hosted of competitors and lobbyists who seek to stave off the threatened taxes. 800 by Joseph N. DiStefano. MOVED PHOTO ^Will voters revolt over health care prices?< ^HEALTHCARE-PRICES-VOTERS:DA_ For decades, employers have complained about the rising costs of health care, but ultimately, they've accepted the increases _ and passed along much of the expense to workers. Now, a growing number of Americans who have health insurance are finding it too expensive to use. Many are electing to not fill prescriptions, skip follow-up treatments and not see a doctor when they're sick _ all because of the costs. 900 (with trims) by Mitchell Schnurman. MOVED PHOTO ^Sling TV on top of the world as the service turns five< ^STREAMING-SLINGTV:NY_ At first it flew under the radar. But five years later, Sling TV is a streaming TV powerhouse. 950 by Ebenezer Samuel. MOVED PHOTO ^Norwegian Cruise Line backs down _ a little _ on banning people with Chinese passports< CORONAVIRUS-CRUISESHIPS:LA _ Norwegian Cruise Line backed down a bit from a policy arising from the coronavirus outbreak, saying that crew members who hold a passport from China, Hong Kong or Macao can now board its ships if they have not been to those places in at least 30 days. Travelers, however, are still banned just for having such passports. Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines has a similar policy. 350 by Hugo Martin. (Moved as a national story.) MOVED PHOTO ^DAILY MARKETS GRAPHIC < Find here a daily Wall Street roundup graphic featuring Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq data. The 1-column x 4-inch graphic, Wall Street, will be posted by 6:30 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday. To find the graphic, visit the Graphics section of TribuneNewsService.com. Those with questions regarding the graphic should contact the graphics team at 312-222-4131 or tydavis@tribpub.com. ^COLUMNS< ^Erin Arvedlund: Coronavirus fear? It's already peaked on Wall Street.< ^PFP-ARVEDLUND-COLUMN:PH_ "Fearful investors are driving down long-term rates, such as the 10-year Treasury," said Dev Kantesaria, managing partner of Valley Forge Capital, a $615 million long-only equity hedge fund based in Wayne, Pa. 750 by Erin Arvedlund. MOVED PHOTO ^Consumer Confidential: What if the IRS thinks you owe taxes for money you never earned?< ^CNS-CONFIDENTIAL:LA_ He recently received a 1099 form from insurance giant MetLife for $1,500 worth of dental work he says he never performed. Since MetLife also sent that 1099 to the Internal Revenue Service, this meant Powell was on the hook for taxes on money he never earned. He told me he tried to fix things on his own but was given the runaround by MetLife, which said nothing could be done and he was on his own. 1150 by David Lazarus. MOVED PHOTO ^On Philanthropy: In 2020, philanthropy will be seriously affected by politics, tax law and climate change< ^PFP-ONPHILANTHROPY:MCT_<2020 is likely to be the most-expensive-ever U.S. political campaign year. Billions of dollars will be donated to national, state and local campaigns. It is projected that media spending alone on U.S. presidential and congressional races will approach $10 billion _ with billions more spent elsewhere. 750 by Bruce DeBoskey. MOVED ^Sarah Foster: With age comes fewer raises: Here's why many older Americans aren't seeing higher pay< ^REAL-BANKRATE-RAISES:MCT_ Bankrate's December 2019 Financial Security Poll found that half of American workers didn't get a pay boost over the past 12 months, whether that meant a raise or accepting a new, higher-paying job. Experts say it's suppressing the pace of pay gains overall. 1750 by Sarah Foster. MOVED ^Sarah Foster: The repo market, explained _ and why the Fed keeps pumping hundreds of billions into it< ^REAL-BANKRATE:MCT_ All of this is tied to a clog in the plumbing of a vital marketplace for Wall Street funding and lending: the repurchase agreement, or repo, market. Here, trillions of dollars worth of debt are traded for cash each day by major financial firms, and the activities taking place on this market keep the wheels churning for other various activities on Wall Street. 2650 by Sarah Foster. MOVED PHOTO ^Carla Fried: Near retirement? An income strategy to help you sleep well< ^PFP-RATE-RETIREMENT:GRA_
Step 1: Cover all your essential monthly living costs from steady, reliable sources that will not be impacted by bear markets or recessions. 850 by Carla Fried. MOVED PHOTO ^< These features regularly move on Monday: ^Susan Tompor: Loan refinancing website LendEDU sold rankings to highest bidders, FTC says< ^PFP-TOMPOR-COLUMN:DE_ The site, which was launched in 2014, claims to offer ways to compare the best student loan refinance lenders, the best mortgage lenders, the best picks for personal loans, the best auto loans. The Hoboken, N.J.-based company was pitched as a marketplace for a variety of financial products. Consumers might rightly imagine that top rankings would be based on objective, unbiased measures. But they'd be wrong, according to an administrative complaint released in early February by the Federal Trade Commission. 1050 by Susan Tompor. MOVED PHOTO ^KIDS AND MONEY< ^Kids and Money: Change in FICO formula may ding your score< ^PFP-KIDSANDMONEY:MCT_
It's called FICO Score 10 Suite, an update to the credit scoring algorithms created by Fair Isaac Corp. that are widely used by credit card issuers and other lenders. It is scheduled to be available to financial institutions this summer. FICO scores largely determine whether you get approved for a loan or a line of credit, and if you do, what interest rate you'll be charged. Credit scores are among the most important numbers in your financial life. 600 by Steve Rosen. MOVED ^< (EDITORS: The Steve Rosen column is syndicated through Tribune Content Agency. The column is not a part of your News Service subscription. To use this column, you must purchase the rights to it from Tribune Content Agency. Please call Rick DeChantal at either 800-245-6536, ext. 4544 or at 312-222-4544.) ^RECEIVE TNS BUSINESS BUDGETS BY EMAIL< ^< You can now have the Tribune News Service business budget emailed to you each day. Just send an email request to zfinken@tribpub.com. If you want to add other recipients, or need a user ID and password for our website, please let us know. To unsubscribe from this group and to stop receiving emails from it, send an email to: tns-businessbjt-unsubscribe@tribpub.com. ^TCA VIDEO NETWORK< ^< Tribune News Service distributes video of news, entertainment, business and sports stories. For help with a video, please contact our newsroom at 312-222-4196 or email tcavideo@tribpub.com. ^< Tribune News Service is available on our website, www.TribuneNewsService.com. Subscribers can access 30 days' worth of budgets with clickable links to stories and art; stories searchable by subject and category with links to images; and an easy-to-search archive of more than 1 million items _ stories, photos, graphics, illustrations, paginated pages and caricatures. Subscribers who now receive the News Service via AP DataFeature can also have access to these Internet features. To obtain a user ID and password, please call Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, 1-866-280-5210, Ext. 4544 or e-mail rdechantal@tribpub.com. Some new Web browsers and add-ons to existing Web browsers that are designed to block pop-up advertising may conflict with a la carte purchasing. For more information on this problem and how to prevent it, please visit www.TribuneNewsService.com/guide/use/blockpopups.php. News Service: tcanews@tribpub.com Photo Service: tcaphoto@tribpub.com ___ 2019, Tribune Content Agency
"Every dollar the tariffs go up" pushes more U.S. stores and consumers towards "fake prosciutto and fake Parmesan" from other countries as a cheap substitute for la buona cucina, Riccardo Longo, owner of Gran Caff L'Aquila on Chestnut Street in Center City, said last week at a gathering he hosted of competitors and lobbyists who seek to stave off the threatened taxes.
800 by Joseph N. DiStefano. MOVED
PHOTO
^Will voters revolt over health care prices?<
^HEALTHCARE-PRICES-VOTERS:DA_ For decades, employers have complained about the rising costs of health care, but ultimately, they've accepted the increases _ and passed along much of the expense to workers. Now, a growing number of Americans who have health insurance are finding it too expensive to use. Many are electing to not fill prescriptions, skip follow-up treatments and not see a doctor when they're sick _ all because of the costs. 900 (with trims) by Mitchell Schnurman. MOVED PHOTO ^Sling TV on top of the world as the service turns five< ^STREAMING-SLINGTV:NY_ At first it flew under the radar. But five years later, Sling TV is a streaming TV powerhouse. 950 by Ebenezer Samuel. MOVED PHOTO ^Norwegian Cruise Line backs down _ a little _ on banning people with Chinese passports< CORONAVIRUS-CRUISESHIPS:LA _ Norwegian Cruise Line backed down a bit from a policy arising from the coronavirus outbreak, saying that crew members who hold a passport from China, Hong Kong or Macao can now board its ships if they have not been to those places in at least 30 days. Travelers, however, are still banned just for having such passports. Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines has a similar policy. 350 by Hugo Martin. (Moved as a national story.) MOVED PHOTO ^DAILY MARKETS GRAPHIC < Find here a daily Wall Street roundup graphic featuring Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq data. The 1-column x 4-inch graphic, Wall Street, will be posted by 6:30 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday. To find the graphic, visit the Graphics section of TribuneNewsService.com. Those with questions regarding the graphic should contact the graphics team at 312-222-4131 or tydavis@tribpub.com. ^COLUMNS< ^Erin Arvedlund: Coronavirus fear? It's already peaked on Wall Street.< ^PFP-ARVEDLUND-COLUMN:PH_ "Fearful investors are driving down long-term rates, such as the 10-year Treasury," said Dev Kantesaria, managing partner of Valley Forge Capital, a $615 million long-only equity hedge fund based in Wayne, Pa. 750 by Erin Arvedlund. MOVED PHOTO ^Consumer Confidential: What if the IRS thinks you owe taxes for money you never earned?< ^CNS-CONFIDENTIAL:LA_ He recently received a 1099 form from insurance giant MetLife for $1,500 worth of dental work he says he never performed. Since MetLife also sent that 1099 to the Internal Revenue Service, this meant Powell was on the hook for taxes on money he never earned. He told me he tried to fix things on his own but was given the runaround by MetLife, which said nothing could be done and he was on his own. 1150 by David Lazarus. MOVED PHOTO ^On Philanthropy: In 2020, philanthropy will be seriously affected by politics, tax law and climate change< ^PFP-ONPHILANTHROPY:MCT_<2020 is likely to be the most-expensive-ever U.S. political campaign year. Billions of dollars will be donated to national, state and local campaigns. It is projected that media spending alone on U.S. presidential and congressional races will approach $10 billion _ with billions more spent elsewhere. 750 by Bruce DeBoskey. MOVED ^Sarah Foster: With age comes fewer raises: Here's why many older Americans aren't seeing higher pay< ^REAL-BANKRATE-RAISES:MCT_ Bankrate's December 2019 Financial Security Poll found that half of American workers didn't get a pay boost over the past 12 months, whether that meant a raise or accepting a new, higher-paying job. Experts say it's suppressing the pace of pay gains overall. 1750 by Sarah Foster. MOVED ^Sarah Foster: The repo market, explained _ and why the Fed keeps pumping hundreds of billions into it< ^REAL-BANKRATE:MCT_ All of this is tied to a clog in the plumbing of a vital marketplace for Wall Street funding and lending: the repurchase agreement, or repo, market. Here, trillions of dollars worth of debt are traded for cash each day by major financial firms, and the activities taking place on this market keep the wheels churning for other various activities on Wall Street. 2650 by Sarah Foster. MOVED PHOTO ^Carla Fried: Near retirement? An income strategy to help you sleep well< ^PFP-RATE-RETIREMENT:GRA_
Step 1: Cover all your essential monthly living costs from steady, reliable sources that will not be impacted by bear markets or recessions. 850 by Carla Fried. MOVED PHOTO ^< These features regularly move on Monday: ^Susan Tompor: Loan refinancing website LendEDU sold rankings to highest bidders, FTC says< ^PFP-TOMPOR-COLUMN:DE_ The site, which was launched in 2014, claims to offer ways to compare the best student loan refinance lenders, the best mortgage lenders, the best picks for personal loans, the best auto loans. The Hoboken, N.J.-based company was pitched as a marketplace for a variety of financial products. Consumers might rightly imagine that top rankings would be based on objective, unbiased measures. But they'd be wrong, according to an administrative complaint released in early February by the Federal Trade Commission. 1050 by Susan Tompor. MOVED PHOTO ^KIDS AND MONEY< ^Kids and Money: Change in FICO formula may ding your score< ^PFP-KIDSANDMONEY:MCT_
It's called FICO Score 10 Suite, an update to the credit scoring algorithms created by Fair Isaac Corp. that are widely used by credit card issuers and other lenders. It is scheduled to be available to financial institutions this summer. FICO scores largely determine whether you get approved for a loan or a line of credit, and if you do, what interest rate you'll be charged. Credit scores are among the most important numbers in your financial life. 600 by Steve Rosen. MOVED ^< (EDITORS: The Steve Rosen column is syndicated through Tribune Content Agency. The column is not a part of your News Service subscription. To use this column, you must purchase the rights to it from Tribune Content Agency. Please call Rick DeChantal at either 800-245-6536, ext. 4544 or at 312-222-4544.) ^RECEIVE TNS BUSINESS BUDGETS BY EMAIL< ^< You can now have the Tribune News Service business budget emailed to you each day. Just send an email request to zfinken@tribpub.com. If you want to add other recipients, or need a user ID and password for our website, please let us know. To unsubscribe from this group and to stop receiving emails from it, send an email to: tns-businessbjt-unsubscribe@tribpub.com. ^TCA VIDEO NETWORK< ^< Tribune News Service distributes video of news, entertainment, business and sports stories. For help with a video, please contact our newsroom at 312-222-4196 or email tcavideo@tribpub.com. ^< Tribune News Service is available on our website, www.TribuneNewsService.com. Subscribers can access 30 days' worth of budgets with clickable links to stories and art; stories searchable by subject and category with links to images; and an easy-to-search archive of more than 1 million items _ stories, photos, graphics, illustrations, paginated pages and caricatures. Subscribers who now receive the News Service via AP DataFeature can also have access to these Internet features. To obtain a user ID and password, please call Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, 1-866-280-5210, Ext. 4544 or e-mail rdechantal@tribpub.com. Some new Web browsers and add-ons to existing Web browsers that are designed to block pop-up advertising may conflict with a la carte purchasing. For more information on this problem and how to prevent it, please visit www.TribuneNewsService.com/guide/use/blockpopups.php. News Service: tcanews@tribpub.com Photo Service: tcaphoto@tribpub.com ___ 2019, Tribune Content Agency
For decades, employers have complained about the rising costs of health care, but ultimately, they've accepted the increases _ and passed along much of the expense to workers.
Now, a growing number of Americans who have health insurance are finding it too expensive to use. Many are electing to not fill prescriptions, skip follow-up treatments and not see a doctor when they're sick _ all because of the costs.
900 (with trims) by Mitchell Schnurman. MOVED
PHOTO
^Sling TV on top of the world as the service turns five<
^STREAMING-SLINGTV:NY_ At first it flew under the radar. But five years later, Sling TV is a streaming TV powerhouse. 950 by Ebenezer Samuel. MOVED PHOTO ^Norwegian Cruise Line backs down _ a little _ on banning people with Chinese passports< CORONAVIRUS-CRUISESHIPS:LA _ Norwegian Cruise Line backed down a bit from a policy arising from the coronavirus outbreak, saying that crew members who hold a passport from China, Hong Kong or Macao can now board its ships if they have not been to those places in at least 30 days. Travelers, however, are still banned just for having such passports. Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines has a similar policy. 350 by Hugo Martin. (Moved as a national story.) MOVED PHOTO ^DAILY MARKETS GRAPHIC < Find here a daily Wall Street roundup graphic featuring Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq data. The 1-column x 4-inch graphic, Wall Street, will be posted by 6:30 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday. To find the graphic, visit the Graphics section of TribuneNewsService.com. Those with questions regarding the graphic should contact the graphics team at 312-222-4131 or tydavis@tribpub.com. ^COLUMNS< ^Erin Arvedlund: Coronavirus fear? It's already peaked on Wall Street.< ^PFP-ARVEDLUND-COLUMN:PH_ "Fearful investors are driving down long-term rates, such as the 10-year Treasury," said Dev Kantesaria, managing partner of Valley Forge Capital, a $615 million long-only equity hedge fund based in Wayne, Pa. 750 by Erin Arvedlund. MOVED PHOTO ^Consumer Confidential: What if the IRS thinks you owe taxes for money you never earned?< ^CNS-CONFIDENTIAL:LA_ He recently received a 1099 form from insurance giant MetLife for $1,500 worth of dental work he says he never performed. Since MetLife also sent that 1099 to the Internal Revenue Service, this meant Powell was on the hook for taxes on money he never earned. He told me he tried to fix things on his own but was given the runaround by MetLife, which said nothing could be done and he was on his own. 1150 by David Lazarus. MOVED PHOTO ^On Philanthropy: In 2020, philanthropy will be seriously affected by politics, tax law and climate change< ^PFP-ONPHILANTHROPY:MCT_<2020 is likely to be the most-expensive-ever U.S. political campaign year. Billions of dollars will be donated to national, state and local campaigns. It is projected that media spending alone on U.S. presidential and congressional races will approach $10 billion _ with billions more spent elsewhere. 750 by Bruce DeBoskey. MOVED ^Sarah Foster: With age comes fewer raises: Here's why many older Americans aren't seeing higher pay< ^REAL-BANKRATE-RAISES:MCT_ Bankrate's December 2019 Financial Security Poll found that half of American workers didn't get a pay boost over the past 12 months, whether that meant a raise or accepting a new, higher-paying job. Experts say it's suppressing the pace of pay gains overall. 1750 by Sarah Foster. MOVED ^Sarah Foster: The repo market, explained _ and why the Fed keeps pumping hundreds of billions into it< ^REAL-BANKRATE:MCT_ All of this is tied to a clog in the plumbing of a vital marketplace for Wall Street funding and lending: the repurchase agreement, or repo, market. Here, trillions of dollars worth of debt are traded for cash each day by major financial firms, and the activities taking place on this market keep the wheels churning for other various activities on Wall Street. 2650 by Sarah Foster. MOVED PHOTO ^Carla Fried: Near retirement? An income strategy to help you sleep well< ^PFP-RATE-RETIREMENT:GRA_
Step 1: Cover all your essential monthly living costs from steady, reliable sources that will not be impacted by bear markets or recessions. 850 by Carla Fried. MOVED PHOTO ^< These features regularly move on Monday: ^Susan Tompor: Loan refinancing website LendEDU sold rankings to highest bidders, FTC says< ^PFP-TOMPOR-COLUMN:DE_ The site, which was launched in 2014, claims to offer ways to compare the best student loan refinance lenders, the best mortgage lenders, the best picks for personal loans, the best auto loans. The Hoboken, N.J.-based company was pitched as a marketplace for a variety of financial products. Consumers might rightly imagine that top rankings would be based on objective, unbiased measures. But they'd be wrong, according to an administrative complaint released in early February by the Federal Trade Commission. 1050 by Susan Tompor. MOVED PHOTO ^KIDS AND MONEY< ^Kids and Money: Change in FICO formula may ding your score< ^PFP-KIDSANDMONEY:MCT_
It's called FICO Score 10 Suite, an update to the credit scoring algorithms created by Fair Isaac Corp. that are widely used by credit card issuers and other lenders. It is scheduled to be available to financial institutions this summer. FICO scores largely determine whether you get approved for a loan or a line of credit, and if you do, what interest rate you'll be charged. Credit scores are among the most important numbers in your financial life. 600 by Steve Rosen. MOVED ^< (EDITORS: The Steve Rosen column is syndicated through Tribune Content Agency. The column is not a part of your News Service subscription. To use this column, you must purchase the rights to it from Tribune Content Agency. Please call Rick DeChantal at either 800-245-6536, ext. 4544 or at 312-222-4544.) ^RECEIVE TNS BUSINESS BUDGETS BY EMAIL< ^< You can now have the Tribune News Service business budget emailed to you each day. Just send an email request to zfinken@tribpub.com. If you want to add other recipients, or need a user ID and password for our website, please let us know. To unsubscribe from this group and to stop receiving emails from it, send an email to: tns-businessbjt-unsubscribe@tribpub.com. ^TCA VIDEO NETWORK< ^< Tribune News Service distributes video of news, entertainment, business and sports stories. For help with a video, please contact our newsroom at 312-222-4196 or email tcavideo@tribpub.com. ^< Tribune News Service is available on our website, www.TribuneNewsService.com. Subscribers can access 30 days' worth of budgets with clickable links to stories and art; stories searchable by subject and category with links to images; and an easy-to-search archive of more than 1 million items _ stories, photos, graphics, illustrations, paginated pages and caricatures. Subscribers who now receive the News Service via AP DataFeature can also have access to these Internet features. To obtain a user ID and password, please call Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, 1-866-280-5210, Ext. 4544 or e-mail rdechantal@tribpub.com. Some new Web browsers and add-ons to existing Web browsers that are designed to block pop-up advertising may conflict with a la carte purchasing. For more information on this problem and how to prevent it, please visit www.TribuneNewsService.com/guide/use/blockpopups.php. News Service: tcanews@tribpub.com Photo Service: tcaphoto@tribpub.com ___ 2019, Tribune Content Agency
At first it flew under the radar. But five years later, Sling TV is a streaming TV powerhouse.
950 by Ebenezer Samuel. MOVED
PHOTO
^Norwegian Cruise Line backs down _ a little _ on banning people with Chinese passports<
CORONAVIRUS-CRUISESHIPS:LA _ Norwegian Cruise Line backed down a bit from a policy arising from the coronavirus outbreak, saying that crew members who hold a passport from China, Hong Kong or Macao can now board its ships if they have not been to those places in at least 30 days.
Travelers, however, are still banned just for having such passports. Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines has a similar policy.
350 by Hugo Martin. (Moved as a national story.) MOVED
PHOTO
^Erin Arvedlund: Coronavirus fear? It's already peaked on Wall Street.<
^PFP-ARVEDLUND-COLUMN:PH_ "Fearful investors are driving down long-term rates, such as the 10-year Treasury," said Dev Kantesaria, managing partner of Valley Forge Capital, a $615 million long-only equity hedge fund based in Wayne, Pa. 750 by Erin Arvedlund. MOVED PHOTO ^Consumer Confidential: What if the IRS thinks you owe taxes for money you never earned?< ^CNS-CONFIDENTIAL:LA_ He recently received a 1099 form from insurance giant MetLife for $1,500 worth of dental work he says he never performed. Since MetLife also sent that 1099 to the Internal Revenue Service, this meant Powell was on the hook for taxes on money he never earned. He told me he tried to fix things on his own but was given the runaround by MetLife, which said nothing could be done and he was on his own. 1150 by David Lazarus. MOVED PHOTO ^On Philanthropy: In 2020, philanthropy will be seriously affected by politics, tax law and climate change< ^PFP-ONPHILANTHROPY:MCT_<2020 is likely to be the most-expensive-ever U.S. political campaign year. Billions of dollars will be donated to national, state and local campaigns. It is projected that media spending alone on U.S. presidential and congressional races will approach $10 billion _ with billions more spent elsewhere. 750 by Bruce DeBoskey. MOVED ^Sarah Foster: With age comes fewer raises: Here's why many older Americans aren't seeing higher pay< ^REAL-BANKRATE-RAISES:MCT_ Bankrate's December 2019 Financial Security Poll found that half of American workers didn't get a pay boost over the past 12 months, whether that meant a raise or accepting a new, higher-paying job. Experts say it's suppressing the pace of pay gains overall. 1750 by Sarah Foster. MOVED ^Sarah Foster: The repo market, explained _ and why the Fed keeps pumping hundreds of billions into it< ^REAL-BANKRATE:MCT_ All of this is tied to a clog in the plumbing of a vital marketplace for Wall Street funding and lending: the repurchase agreement, or repo, market. Here, trillions of dollars worth of debt are traded for cash each day by major financial firms, and the activities taking place on this market keep the wheels churning for other various activities on Wall Street. 2650 by Sarah Foster. MOVED PHOTO ^Carla Fried: Near retirement? An income strategy to help you sleep well< ^PFP-RATE-RETIREMENT:GRA_
Step 1: Cover all your essential monthly living costs from steady, reliable sources that will not be impacted by bear markets or recessions. 850 by Carla Fried. MOVED PHOTO ^< These features regularly move on Monday: ^Susan Tompor: Loan refinancing website LendEDU sold rankings to highest bidders, FTC says< ^PFP-TOMPOR-COLUMN:DE_ The site, which was launched in 2014, claims to offer ways to compare the best student loan refinance lenders, the best mortgage lenders, the best picks for personal loans, the best auto loans. The Hoboken, N.J.-based company was pitched as a marketplace for a variety of financial products. Consumers might rightly imagine that top rankings would be based on objective, unbiased measures. But they'd be wrong, according to an administrative complaint released in early February by the Federal Trade Commission. 1050 by Susan Tompor. MOVED PHOTO ^KIDS AND MONEY< ^Kids and Money: Change in FICO formula may ding your score< ^PFP-KIDSANDMONEY:MCT_
It's called FICO Score 10 Suite, an update to the credit scoring algorithms created by Fair Isaac Corp. that are widely used by credit card issuers and other lenders. It is scheduled to be available to financial institutions this summer. FICO scores largely determine whether you get approved for a loan or a line of credit, and if you do, what interest rate you'll be charged. Credit scores are among the most important numbers in your financial life. 600 by Steve Rosen. MOVED ^< (EDITORS: The Steve Rosen column is syndicated through Tribune Content Agency. The column is not a part of your News Service subscription. To use this column, you must purchase the rights to it from Tribune Content Agency. Please call Rick DeChantal at either 800-245-6536, ext. 4544 or at 312-222-4544.) ^RECEIVE TNS BUSINESS BUDGETS BY EMAIL< ^< You can now have the Tribune News Service business budget emailed to you each day. Just send an email request to zfinken@tribpub.com. If you want to add other recipients, or need a user ID and password for our website, please let us know. To unsubscribe from this group and to stop receiving emails from it, send an email to: tns-businessbjt-unsubscribe@tribpub.com. ^TCA VIDEO NETWORK< ^< Tribune News Service distributes video of news, entertainment, business and sports stories. For help with a video, please contact our newsroom at 312-222-4196 or email tcavideo@tribpub.com. ^< Tribune News Service is available on our website, www.TribuneNewsService.com. Subscribers can access 30 days' worth of budgets with clickable links to stories and art; stories searchable by subject and category with links to images; and an easy-to-search archive of more than 1 million items _ stories, photos, graphics, illustrations, paginated pages and caricatures. Subscribers who now receive the News Service via AP DataFeature can also have access to these Internet features. To obtain a user ID and password, please call Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, 1-866-280-5210, Ext. 4544 or e-mail rdechantal@tribpub.com. Some new Web browsers and add-ons to existing Web browsers that are designed to block pop-up advertising may conflict with a la carte purchasing. For more information on this problem and how to prevent it, please visit www.TribuneNewsService.com/guide/use/blockpopups.php. News Service: tcanews@tribpub.com Photo Service: tcaphoto@tribpub.com ___ 2019, Tribune Content Agency
"Fearful investors are driving down long-term rates, such as the 10-year Treasury," said Dev Kantesaria, managing partner of Valley Forge Capital, a $615 million long-only equity hedge fund based in Wayne, Pa.
750 by Erin Arvedlund. MOVED
PHOTO
^Consumer Confidential: What if the IRS thinks you owe taxes for money you never earned?<
^CNS-CONFIDENTIAL:LA_ He recently received a 1099 form from insurance giant MetLife for $1,500 worth of dental work he says he never performed. Since MetLife also sent that 1099 to the Internal Revenue Service, this meant Powell was on the hook for taxes on money he never earned. He told me he tried to fix things on his own but was given the runaround by MetLife, which said nothing could be done and he was on his own. 1150 by David Lazarus. MOVED PHOTO ^On Philanthropy: In 2020, philanthropy will be seriously affected by politics, tax law and climate change< ^PFP-ONPHILANTHROPY:MCT_<2020 is likely to be the most-expensive-ever U.S. political campaign year. Billions of dollars will be donated to national, state and local campaigns. It is projected that media spending alone on U.S. presidential and congressional races will approach $10 billion _ with billions more spent elsewhere. 750 by Bruce DeBoskey. MOVED ^Sarah Foster: With age comes fewer raises: Here's why many older Americans aren't seeing higher pay< ^REAL-BANKRATE-RAISES:MCT_ Bankrate's December 2019 Financial Security Poll found that half of American workers didn't get a pay boost over the past 12 months, whether that meant a raise or accepting a new, higher-paying job. Experts say it's suppressing the pace of pay gains overall. 1750 by Sarah Foster. MOVED ^Sarah Foster: The repo market, explained _ and why the Fed keeps pumping hundreds of billions into it< ^REAL-BANKRATE:MCT_ All of this is tied to a clog in the plumbing of a vital marketplace for Wall Street funding and lending: the repurchase agreement, or repo, market. Here, trillions of dollars worth of debt are traded for cash each day by major financial firms, and the activities taking place on this market keep the wheels churning for other various activities on Wall Street. 2650 by Sarah Foster. MOVED PHOTO ^Carla Fried: Near retirement? An income strategy to help you sleep well< ^PFP-RATE-RETIREMENT:GRA_
Step 1: Cover all your essential monthly living costs from steady, reliable sources that will not be impacted by bear markets or recessions. 850 by Carla Fried. MOVED PHOTO ^< These features regularly move on Monday: ^Susan Tompor: Loan refinancing website LendEDU sold rankings to highest bidders, FTC says< ^PFP-TOMPOR-COLUMN:DE_ The site, which was launched in 2014, claims to offer ways to compare the best student loan refinance lenders, the best mortgage lenders, the best picks for personal loans, the best auto loans. The Hoboken, N.J.-based company was pitched as a marketplace for a variety of financial products. Consumers might rightly imagine that top rankings would be based on objective, unbiased measures. But they'd be wrong, according to an administrative complaint released in early February by the Federal Trade Commission. 1050 by Susan Tompor. MOVED PHOTO ^KIDS AND MONEY< ^Kids and Money: Change in FICO formula may ding your score< ^PFP-KIDSANDMONEY:MCT_
It's called FICO Score 10 Suite, an update to the credit scoring algorithms created by Fair Isaac Corp. that are widely used by credit card issuers and other lenders. It is scheduled to be available to financial institutions this summer. FICO scores largely determine whether you get approved for a loan or a line of credit, and if you do, what interest rate you'll be charged. Credit scores are among the most important numbers in your financial life. 600 by Steve Rosen. MOVED ^< (EDITORS: The Steve Rosen column is syndicated through Tribune Content Agency. The column is not a part of your News Service subscription. To use this column, you must purchase the rights to it from Tribune Content Agency. Please call Rick DeChantal at either 800-245-6536, ext. 4544 or at 312-222-4544.) ^RECEIVE TNS BUSINESS BUDGETS BY EMAIL< ^< You can now have the Tribune News Service business budget emailed to you each day. Just send an email request to zfinken@tribpub.com. If you want to add other recipients, or need a user ID and password for our website, please let us know. To unsubscribe from this group and to stop receiving emails from it, send an email to: tns-businessbjt-unsubscribe@tribpub.com. ^TCA VIDEO NETWORK< ^< Tribune News Service distributes video of news, entertainment, business and sports stories. For help with a video, please contact our newsroom at 312-222-4196 or email tcavideo@tribpub.com. ^< Tribune News Service is available on our website, www.TribuneNewsService.com. Subscribers can access 30 days' worth of budgets with clickable links to stories and art; stories searchable by subject and category with links to images; and an easy-to-search archive of more than 1 million items _ stories, photos, graphics, illustrations, paginated pages and caricatures. Subscribers who now receive the News Service via AP DataFeature can also have access to these Internet features. To obtain a user ID and password, please call Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, 1-866-280-5210, Ext. 4544 or e-mail rdechantal@tribpub.com. Some new Web browsers and add-ons to existing Web browsers that are designed to block pop-up advertising may conflict with a la carte purchasing. For more information on this problem and how to prevent it, please visit www.TribuneNewsService.com/guide/use/blockpopups.php. News Service: tcanews@tribpub.com Photo Service: tcaphoto@tribpub.com ___ 2019, Tribune Content Agency
He recently received a 1099 form from insurance giant MetLife for $1,500 worth of dental work he says he never performed. Since MetLife also sent that 1099 to the Internal Revenue Service, this meant Powell was on the hook for taxes on money he never earned.
He told me he tried to fix things on his own but was given the runaround by MetLife, which said nothing could be done and he was on his own.
1150 by David Lazarus. MOVED
PHOTO
^On Philanthropy: In 2020, philanthropy will be seriously affected by politics, tax law and climate change<
^PFP-ONPHILANTHROPY:MCT_<2020 is likely to be the most-expensive-ever U.S. political campaign year. Billions of dollars will be donated to national, state and local campaigns. It is projected that media spending alone on U.S. presidential and congressional races will approach $10 billion _ with billions more spent elsewhere.
750 by Bruce DeBoskey. MOVED
^Sarah Foster: With age comes fewer raises: Here's why many older Americans aren't seeing higher pay<
^REAL-BANKRATE-RAISES:MCT_ Bankrate's December 2019 Financial Security Poll found that half of American workers didn't get a pay boost over the past 12 months, whether that meant a raise or accepting a new, higher-paying job. Experts say it's suppressing the pace of pay gains overall. 1750 by Sarah Foster. MOVED ^Sarah Foster: The repo market, explained _ and why the Fed keeps pumping hundreds of billions into it< ^REAL-BANKRATE:MCT_ All of this is tied to a clog in the plumbing of a vital marketplace for Wall Street funding and lending: the repurchase agreement, or repo, market. Here, trillions of dollars worth of debt are traded for cash each day by major financial firms, and the activities taking place on this market keep the wheels churning for other various activities on Wall Street. 2650 by Sarah Foster. MOVED PHOTO ^Carla Fried: Near retirement? An income strategy to help you sleep well< ^PFP-RATE-RETIREMENT:GRA_
Step 1: Cover all your essential monthly living costs from steady, reliable sources that will not be impacted by bear markets or recessions. 850 by Carla Fried. MOVED PHOTO ^< These features regularly move on Monday: ^Susan Tompor: Loan refinancing website LendEDU sold rankings to highest bidders, FTC says< ^PFP-TOMPOR-COLUMN:DE_ The site, which was launched in 2014, claims to offer ways to compare the best student loan refinance lenders, the best mortgage lenders, the best picks for personal loans, the best auto loans. The Hoboken, N.J.-based company was pitched as a marketplace for a variety of financial products. Consumers might rightly imagine that top rankings would be based on objective, unbiased measures. But they'd be wrong, according to an administrative complaint released in early February by the Federal Trade Commission. 1050 by Susan Tompor. MOVED PHOTO ^KIDS AND MONEY< ^Kids and Money: Change in FICO formula may ding your score< ^PFP-KIDSANDMONEY:MCT_
It's called FICO Score 10 Suite, an update to the credit scoring algorithms created by Fair Isaac Corp. that are widely used by credit card issuers and other lenders. It is scheduled to be available to financial institutions this summer. FICO scores largely determine whether you get approved for a loan or a line of credit, and if you do, what interest rate you'll be charged. Credit scores are among the most important numbers in your financial life. 600 by Steve Rosen. MOVED ^< (EDITORS: The Steve Rosen column is syndicated through Tribune Content Agency. The column is not a part of your News Service subscription. To use this column, you must purchase the rights to it from Tribune Content Agency. Please call Rick DeChantal at either 800-245-6536, ext. 4544 or at 312-222-4544.) ^RECEIVE TNS BUSINESS BUDGETS BY EMAIL< ^< You can now have the Tribune News Service business budget emailed to you each day. Just send an email request to zfinken@tribpub.com. If you want to add other recipients, or need a user ID and password for our website, please let us know. To unsubscribe from this group and to stop receiving emails from it, send an email to: tns-businessbjt-unsubscribe@tribpub.com. ^TCA VIDEO NETWORK< ^< Tribune News Service distributes video of news, entertainment, business and sports stories. For help with a video, please contact our newsroom at 312-222-4196 or email tcavideo@tribpub.com. ^< Tribune News Service is available on our website, www.TribuneNewsService.com. Subscribers can access 30 days' worth of budgets with clickable links to stories and art; stories searchable by subject and category with links to images; and an easy-to-search archive of more than 1 million items _ stories, photos, graphics, illustrations, paginated pages and caricatures. Subscribers who now receive the News Service via AP DataFeature can also have access to these Internet features. To obtain a user ID and password, please call Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, 1-866-280-5210, Ext. 4544 or e-mail rdechantal@tribpub.com. Some new Web browsers and add-ons to existing Web browsers that are designed to block pop-up advertising may conflict with a la carte purchasing. For more information on this problem and how to prevent it, please visit www.TribuneNewsService.com/guide/use/blockpopups.php. News Service: tcanews@tribpub.com Photo Service: tcaphoto@tribpub.com ___ 2019, Tribune Content Agency
Bankrate's December 2019 Financial Security Poll found that half of American workers didn't get a pay boost over the past 12 months, whether that meant a raise or accepting a new, higher-paying job. Experts say it's suppressing the pace of pay gains overall.
1750 by Sarah Foster. MOVED
^Sarah Foster: The repo market, explained _ and why the Fed keeps pumping hundreds of billions into it<
^REAL-BANKRATE:MCT_ All of this is tied to a clog in the plumbing of a vital marketplace for Wall Street funding and lending: the repurchase agreement, or repo, market. Here, trillions of dollars worth of debt are traded for cash each day by major financial firms, and the activities taking place on this market keep the wheels churning for other various activities on Wall Street. 2650 by Sarah Foster. MOVED PHOTO ^Carla Fried: Near retirement? An income strategy to help you sleep well< ^PFP-RATE-RETIREMENT:GRA_
Step 1: Cover all your essential monthly living costs from steady, reliable sources that will not be impacted by bear markets or recessions. 850 by Carla Fried. MOVED PHOTO ^< These features regularly move on Monday: ^Susan Tompor: Loan refinancing website LendEDU sold rankings to highest bidders, FTC says< ^PFP-TOMPOR-COLUMN:DE_ The site, which was launched in 2014, claims to offer ways to compare the best student loan refinance lenders, the best mortgage lenders, the best picks for personal loans, the best auto loans. The Hoboken, N.J.-based company was pitched as a marketplace for a variety of financial products. Consumers might rightly imagine that top rankings would be based on objective, unbiased measures. But they'd be wrong, according to an administrative complaint released in early February by the Federal Trade Commission. 1050 by Susan Tompor. MOVED PHOTO ^KIDS AND MONEY< ^Kids and Money: Change in FICO formula may ding your score< ^PFP-KIDSANDMONEY:MCT_
It's called FICO Score 10 Suite, an update to the credit scoring algorithms created by Fair Isaac Corp. that are widely used by credit card issuers and other lenders. It is scheduled to be available to financial institutions this summer. FICO scores largely determine whether you get approved for a loan or a line of credit, and if you do, what interest rate you'll be charged. Credit scores are among the most important numbers in your financial life. 600 by Steve Rosen. MOVED ^< (EDITORS: The Steve Rosen column is syndicated through Tribune Content Agency. The column is not a part of your News Service subscription. To use this column, you must purchase the rights to it from Tribune Content Agency. Please call Rick DeChantal at either 800-245-6536, ext. 4544 or at 312-222-4544.) ^RECEIVE TNS BUSINESS BUDGETS BY EMAIL< ^< You can now have the Tribune News Service business budget emailed to you each day. Just send an email request to zfinken@tribpub.com. If you want to add other recipients, or need a user ID and password for our website, please let us know. To unsubscribe from this group and to stop receiving emails from it, send an email to: tns-businessbjt-unsubscribe@tribpub.com. ^TCA VIDEO NETWORK< ^< Tribune News Service distributes video of news, entertainment, business and sports stories. For help with a video, please contact our newsroom at 312-222-4196 or email tcavideo@tribpub.com. ^< Tribune News Service is available on our website, www.TribuneNewsService.com. Subscribers can access 30 days' worth of budgets with clickable links to stories and art; stories searchable by subject and category with links to images; and an easy-to-search archive of more than 1 million items _ stories, photos, graphics, illustrations, paginated pages and caricatures. Subscribers who now receive the News Service via AP DataFeature can also have access to these Internet features. To obtain a user ID and password, please call Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, 1-866-280-5210, Ext. 4544 or e-mail rdechantal@tribpub.com. Some new Web browsers and add-ons to existing Web browsers that are designed to block pop-up advertising may conflict with a la carte purchasing. For more information on this problem and how to prevent it, please visit www.TribuneNewsService.com/guide/use/blockpopups.php. News Service: tcanews@tribpub.com Photo Service: tcaphoto@tribpub.com ___ 2019, Tribune Content Agency
All of this is tied to a clog in the plumbing of a vital marketplace for Wall Street funding and lending: the repurchase agreement, or repo, market. Here, trillions of dollars worth of debt are traded for cash each day by major financial firms, and the activities taking place on this market keep the wheels churning for other various activities on Wall Street.
2650 by Sarah Foster. MOVED
PHOTO
^Carla Fried: Near retirement? An income strategy to help you sleep well<
^PFP-RATE-RETIREMENT:GRA_
Step 1: Cover all your essential monthly living costs from steady, reliable sources that will not be impacted by bear markets or recessions. 850 by Carla Fried. MOVED PHOTO ^< These features regularly move on Monday: ^Susan Tompor: Loan refinancing website LendEDU sold rankings to highest bidders, FTC says< ^PFP-TOMPOR-COLUMN:DE_ The site, which was launched in 2014, claims to offer ways to compare the best student loan refinance lenders, the best mortgage lenders, the best picks for personal loans, the best auto loans. The Hoboken, N.J.-based company was pitched as a marketplace for a variety of financial products. Consumers might rightly imagine that top rankings would be based on objective, unbiased measures. But they'd be wrong, according to an administrative complaint released in early February by the Federal Trade Commission. 1050 by Susan Tompor. MOVED PHOTO ^KIDS AND MONEY< ^Kids and Money: Change in FICO formula may ding your score< ^PFP-KIDSANDMONEY:MCT_
It's called FICO Score 10 Suite, an update to the credit scoring algorithms created by Fair Isaac Corp. that are widely used by credit card issuers and other lenders. It is scheduled to be available to financial institutions this summer. FICO scores largely determine whether you get approved for a loan or a line of credit, and if you do, what interest rate you'll be charged. Credit scores are among the most important numbers in your financial life. 600 by Steve Rosen. MOVED ^< (EDITORS: The Steve Rosen column is syndicated through Tribune Content Agency. The column is not a part of your News Service subscription. To use this column, you must purchase the rights to it from Tribune Content Agency. Please call Rick DeChantal at either 800-245-6536, ext. 4544 or at 312-222-4544.) ^RECEIVE TNS BUSINESS BUDGETS BY EMAIL< ^< You can now have the Tribune News Service business budget emailed to you each day. Just send an email request to zfinken@tribpub.com. If you want to add other recipients, or need a user ID and password for our website, please let us know. To unsubscribe from this group and to stop receiving emails from it, send an email to: tns-businessbjt-unsubscribe@tribpub.com. ^TCA VIDEO NETWORK< ^< Tribune News Service distributes video of news, entertainment, business and sports stories. For help with a video, please contact our newsroom at 312-222-4196 or email tcavideo@tribpub.com. ^< Tribune News Service is available on our website, www.TribuneNewsService.com. Subscribers can access 30 days' worth of budgets with clickable links to stories and art; stories searchable by subject and category with links to images; and an easy-to-search archive of more than 1 million items _ stories, photos, graphics, illustrations, paginated pages and caricatures. Subscribers who now receive the News Service via AP DataFeature can also have access to these Internet features. To obtain a user ID and password, please call Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, 1-866-280-5210, Ext. 4544 or e-mail rdechantal@tribpub.com. Some new Web browsers and add-ons to existing Web browsers that are designed to block pop-up advertising may conflict with a la carte purchasing. For more information on this problem and how to prevent it, please visit www.TribuneNewsService.com/guide/use/blockpopups.php. News Service: tcanews@tribpub.com Photo Service: tcaphoto@tribpub.com ___ 2019, Tribune Content Agency
Step 1: Cover all your essential monthly living costs from steady, reliable sources that will not be impacted by bear markets or recessions.
850 by Carla Fried. MOVED
PHOTO
^Susan Tompor: Loan refinancing website LendEDU sold rankings to highest bidders, FTC says<
^PFP-TOMPOR-COLUMN:DE_ The site, which was launched in 2014, claims to offer ways to compare the best student loan refinance lenders, the best mortgage lenders, the best picks for personal loans, the best auto loans. The Hoboken, N.J.-based company was pitched as a marketplace for a variety of financial products. Consumers might rightly imagine that top rankings would be based on objective, unbiased measures. But they'd be wrong, according to an administrative complaint released in early February by the Federal Trade Commission. 1050 by Susan Tompor. MOVED PHOTO ^KIDS AND MONEY< ^Kids and Money: Change in FICO formula may ding your score< ^PFP-KIDSANDMONEY:MCT_
It's called FICO Score 10 Suite, an update to the credit scoring algorithms created by Fair Isaac Corp. that are widely used by credit card issuers and other lenders. It is scheduled to be available to financial institutions this summer. FICO scores largely determine whether you get approved for a loan or a line of credit, and if you do, what interest rate you'll be charged. Credit scores are among the most important numbers in your financial life. 600 by Steve Rosen. MOVED ^< (EDITORS: The Steve Rosen column is syndicated through Tribune Content Agency. The column is not a part of your News Service subscription. To use this column, you must purchase the rights to it from Tribune Content Agency. Please call Rick DeChantal at either 800-245-6536, ext. 4544 or at 312-222-4544.) ^RECEIVE TNS BUSINESS BUDGETS BY EMAIL< ^< You can now have the Tribune News Service business budget emailed to you each day. Just send an email request to zfinken@tribpub.com. If you want to add other recipients, or need a user ID and password for our website, please let us know. To unsubscribe from this group and to stop receiving emails from it, send an email to: tns-businessbjt-unsubscribe@tribpub.com. ^TCA VIDEO NETWORK< ^< Tribune News Service distributes video of news, entertainment, business and sports stories. For help with a video, please contact our newsroom at 312-222-4196 or email tcavideo@tribpub.com. ^< Tribune News Service is available on our website, www.TribuneNewsService.com. Subscribers can access 30 days' worth of budgets with clickable links to stories and art; stories searchable by subject and category with links to images; and an easy-to-search archive of more than 1 million items _ stories, photos, graphics, illustrations, paginated pages and caricatures. Subscribers who now receive the News Service via AP DataFeature can also have access to these Internet features. To obtain a user ID and password, please call Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, 1-866-280-5210, Ext. 4544 or e-mail rdechantal@tribpub.com. Some new Web browsers and add-ons to existing Web browsers that are designed to block pop-up advertising may conflict with a la carte purchasing. For more information on this problem and how to prevent it, please visit www.TribuneNewsService.com/guide/use/blockpopups.php. News Service: tcanews@tribpub.com Photo Service: tcaphoto@tribpub.com ___ 2019, Tribune Content Agency
The site, which was launched in 2014, claims to offer ways to compare the best student loan refinance lenders, the best mortgage lenders, the best picks for personal loans, the best auto loans. The Hoboken, N.J.-based company was pitched as a marketplace for a variety of financial products.
Consumers might rightly imagine that top rankings would be based on objective, unbiased measures. But they'd be wrong, according to an administrative complaint released in early February by the Federal Trade Commission.
1050 by Susan Tompor. MOVED
PHOTO
^Kids and Money: Change in FICO formula may ding your score<
^PFP-KIDSANDMONEY:MCT_
It's called FICO Score 10 Suite, an update to the credit scoring algorithms created by Fair Isaac Corp. that are widely used by credit card issuers and other lenders. It is scheduled to be available to financial institutions this summer. FICO scores largely determine whether you get approved for a loan or a line of credit, and if you do, what interest rate you'll be charged. Credit scores are among the most important numbers in your financial life. 600 by Steve Rosen. MOVED ^< (EDITORS: The Steve Rosen column is syndicated through Tribune Content Agency. The column is not a part of your News Service subscription. To use this column, you must purchase the rights to it from Tribune Content Agency. Please call Rick DeChantal at either 800-245-6536, ext. 4544 or at 312-222-4544.) ^RECEIVE TNS BUSINESS BUDGETS BY EMAIL< ^< You can now have the Tribune News Service business budget emailed to you each day. Just send an email request to zfinken@tribpub.com. If you want to add other recipients, or need a user ID and password for our website, please let us know. To unsubscribe from this group and to stop receiving emails from it, send an email to: tns-businessbjt-unsubscribe@tribpub.com. ^TCA VIDEO NETWORK< ^< Tribune News Service distributes video of news, entertainment, business and sports stories. For help with a video, please contact our newsroom at 312-222-4196 or email tcavideo@tribpub.com. ^< Tribune News Service is available on our website, www.TribuneNewsService.com. Subscribers can access 30 days' worth of budgets with clickable links to stories and art; stories searchable by subject and category with links to images; and an easy-to-search archive of more than 1 million items _ stories, photos, graphics, illustrations, paginated pages and caricatures. Subscribers who now receive the News Service via AP DataFeature can also have access to these Internet features. To obtain a user ID and password, please call Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, 1-866-280-5210, Ext. 4544 or e-mail rdechantal@tribpub.com. Some new Web browsers and add-ons to existing Web browsers that are designed to block pop-up advertising may conflict with a la carte purchasing. For more information on this problem and how to prevent it, please visit www.TribuneNewsService.com/guide/use/blockpopups.php. News Service: tcanews@tribpub.com Photo Service: tcaphoto@tribpub.com ___ 2019, Tribune Content Agency
It's called FICO Score 10 Suite, an update to the credit scoring algorithms created by Fair Isaac Corp. that are widely used by credit card issuers and other lenders. It is scheduled to be available to financial institutions this summer.
FICO scores largely determine whether you get approved for a loan or a line of credit, and if you do, what interest rate you'll be charged. Credit scores are among the most important numbers in your financial life.
600 by Steve Rosen. MOVED
